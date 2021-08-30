The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Increased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 199.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.6% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,188,000 after purchasing an additional 832,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $3.92 on Monday, reaching $306.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,956. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $309.98. The company has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,257 shares of company stock valued at $58,981,614. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

