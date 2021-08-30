The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 160.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 47,780 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $21,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $302.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $309.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,257 shares of company stock valued at $58,981,614. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

