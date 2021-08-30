The Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Mizuho

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $65.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $67.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.61.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

