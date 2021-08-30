The Toronto-Dominion Bank Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.68 Per Share (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Friday, August 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.68 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.65. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$91.00” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.30.

Shares of TD opened at C$83.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$85.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$151.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$57.44 and a one year high of C$89.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total transaction of C$12,104,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,584 shares in the company, valued at C$49,827,208.32. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total transaction of C$1,386,410.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,262,893.68. Insiders sold 193,824 shares of company stock valued at $16,920,073 in the last ninety days.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.