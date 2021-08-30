The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 3.3% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.42% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $541,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,057,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,743,000 after purchasing an additional 199,203 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,258 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.2% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,744,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,633 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,044,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,133,000 after purchasing an additional 923,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 183.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,021,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,626,000 after purchasing an additional 661,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.65. 1,422,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.