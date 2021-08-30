The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $66.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.