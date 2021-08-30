The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.92 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $7.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.99. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TD. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.30.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$83.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$85.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$151.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$57.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total transaction of C$3,428,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,081,776. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total value of C$12,104,782.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 569,584 shares in the company, valued at C$49,827,208.32. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,824 shares of company stock worth $16,920,073.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

