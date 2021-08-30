The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)‘s stock had its “market perfom” rating restated by BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CSFB upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$91.00” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.30.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$83.30 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$57.44 and a one year high of C$89.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$85.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$151.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5399998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total value of C$3,428,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,081,776. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total transaction of C$1,386,410.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,262,893.68. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,824 shares of company stock worth $16,920,073.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

