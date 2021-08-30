The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Decreased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TRV opened at $162.09 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.01.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.36.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.