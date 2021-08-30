The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,120,096,000 after acquiring an additional 423,085 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,521,000 after buying an additional 81,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,449,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,233,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,308,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.44. 460,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,212. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.36.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

