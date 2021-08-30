The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Raised by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,409,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,694,318. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.08. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $327.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.31, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

