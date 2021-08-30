The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.71 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Walt Disney in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the entertainment giant will post earnings of $6.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s FY2024 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $180.14 on Monday. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $327.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

