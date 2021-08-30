The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,805 ($23.58).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 1,687.50 ($22.05) on Monday. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,168.50 ($15.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,785. The company has a market capitalization of £4.38 billion and a PE ratio of -344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%.

In other The Weir Group news, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £4,095 ($5,350.14).

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.