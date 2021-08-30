The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,980 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 313.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,890,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,675 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,963,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 392,677.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,013,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

WMB stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

