Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.98

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 36454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.