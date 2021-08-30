Theresa E. Wagler Sells 38,043 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.22. The company had a trading volume of 54,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.50. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

