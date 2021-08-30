Thilo Schroeder Sells 13,233 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 13,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $397,651.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 27th, Thilo Schroeder sold 24,442 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $745,969.84.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,526 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $419,441.26.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Thilo Schroeder sold 26,864 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $895,645.76.
- On Monday, August 16th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,183 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $751,781.87.
- On Friday, August 13th, Thilo Schroeder sold 27,286 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $934,272.64.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,439 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $1,172,303.56.
- On Monday, August 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,182 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $788,126.46.
- On Friday, August 6th, Thilo Schroeder sold 19,900 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $728,539.00.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $1,895,031.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,031 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $452,696.94.
NASDAQ PMVP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.96. 282,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,593. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 19.71. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $63.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after buying an additional 1,054,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after buying an additional 898,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,525,000 after purchasing an additional 492,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 375,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $9,849,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on PMVP. HC Wainwright started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.
About PMV Pharmaceuticals
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.