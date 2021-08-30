Thingschain (TIC) Hits Market Cap of $48,262.42

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Thingschain has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Thingschain has a total market cap of $48,262.42 and $3.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

