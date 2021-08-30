Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sets New 1-Year High at $116.60

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $116.60 and last traded at $116.52, with a volume of 16856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,560,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,162,000 after acquiring an additional 852,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,106,000 after acquiring an additional 457,942 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,492,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,713,000. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

