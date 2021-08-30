Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Sets New 1-Year High at $147.05

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$147.05 and last traded at C$146.55, with a volume of 80843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$145.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. National Bankshares cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$139.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$141.57.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$132.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.