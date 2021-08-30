Tierion (TNT) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Tierion coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. Tierion has a total market cap of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tierion has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tierion

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

