Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Short Interest Update

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 748,000 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the July 29th total of 525,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

TLYS opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $484.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $32,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 544.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 4,115,523 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 215,668 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth $2,185,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 165.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 151,879 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

