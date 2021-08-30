Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stake Raised by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 47,626 shares during the period. Timberland Bancorp comprises 0.7% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned about 0.74% of Timberland Bancorp worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 275,108 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

In other Timberland Bancorp news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,200 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $33,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSBK traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $29.12. 283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,904. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $243.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.39. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $30.75.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

Timberland Bancorp Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.