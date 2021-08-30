Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Update

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 889,800 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the July 29th total of 621,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TCYMF stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. Tingyi has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

