Titan Coin (TTN) Price Tops $0.0042

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 103% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $3.81 million and $514.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 69.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005733 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007221 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars.

