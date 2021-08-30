Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the July 29th total of 295,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLSA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 469.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 35.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 52.3% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 26.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLSA opened at $1.64 on Monday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

