Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,034 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of ICON Public worth $21,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 106.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth $67,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $253.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.44. ICON Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $257.21.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICLR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.27.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

