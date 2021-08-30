Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 153,804 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,563 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,804 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of KB Financial Group worth $16,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of KB stock opened at $47.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.18. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.