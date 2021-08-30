Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 443 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $20,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.61.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $285.13 on Monday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $285.79. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.