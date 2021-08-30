Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,004,319 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,004,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,751,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Hanesbrands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBI. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,262,000 after buying an additional 1,682,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 120,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 74,809 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBI. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

