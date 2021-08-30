Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of McKesson worth $19,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after purchasing an additional 653,442 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,653,000 after purchasing an additional 554,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,378 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,679 shares of company stock worth $3,379,237. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $201.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

