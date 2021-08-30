Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 20,452 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,452 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Momo worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Momo during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Momo during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 209.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Momo during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 8,790.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of Momo stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27. Momo Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.