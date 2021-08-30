Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 3,878 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,703 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 103.1% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 273.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Raymond James boosted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

NYSE:FDX opened at $267.90 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $217.40 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.12.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.