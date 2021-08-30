Todd Asset Management LLC Has $20.12 Million Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,348,105 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 981,729 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $20,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $79,451,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,921,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665,460 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,001,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,697 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $15,880,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

