Todd Asset Management LLC Has $20.73 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,808 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tractor Supply worth $20,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 730,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $192.40 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

