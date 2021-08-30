Todd Asset Management LLC Has $20.85 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Teradyne worth $20,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,307,000 after buying an additional 213,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,693,000 after buying an additional 48,198 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,086,000 after buying an additional 2,639,056 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 53.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,706,000 after buying an additional 828,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

Shares of TER opened at $122.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.24. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

