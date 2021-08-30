Todd Asset Management LLC Has $21.35 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,395 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cerner worth $21,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 47.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Cerner by 141.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 180.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $76.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.97. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. Cerner’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

