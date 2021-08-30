Todd Asset Management LLC Has $9.15 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,338 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $44,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,305.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,189.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.81) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

