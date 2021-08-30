Todd Asset Management LLC Invests $17.11 Million in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,376,834 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 100.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

SAN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.77 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.