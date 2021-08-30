Todd Asset Management LLC Invests $3.46 Million in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 110,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:SKM opened at $27.82 on Monday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.