Todd Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 47,009 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of F5 Networks worth $19,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total transaction of $374,333.07. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,712.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $97,275.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,647 shares of company stock worth $2,675,858. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price target (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $205.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

