Todd Asset Management LLC Makes New $17.13 Million Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,775,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,133,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 194,966.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,857 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 256.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 573,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 412,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,839,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCS. Investec upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $10.39 on Monday. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.90%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.