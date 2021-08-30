Todd Asset Management LLC Makes New $20.29 Million Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 138,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $20,290,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Darden Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after buying an additional 709,123 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,634,000 after buying an additional 588,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,938,000 after buying an additional 476,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $798,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,338 shares of company stock worth $19,961,877. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRI stock opened at $153.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.91 and a fifty-two week high of $153.89. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.03.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

