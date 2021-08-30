Todd Asset Management LLC Makes New $20.74 Million Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 775,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $20,741,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.40. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. Invesco’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.