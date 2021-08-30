Todd Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,530 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Logitech International by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $104.68 on Monday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $66.78 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.25. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOGI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $241,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,165,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.