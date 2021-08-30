Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 89,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,417,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Whirlpool at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 24,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $225.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $164.06 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.84.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

