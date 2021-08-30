Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $15,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

PHG stock opened at $44.97 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $43.93 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.50.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

