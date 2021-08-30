Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $20,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $183.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.72 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

