Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 235,699 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 235,699 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Yandex by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Yandex by 6,530.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Yandex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

YNDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $72.41 on Monday. Yandex has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

