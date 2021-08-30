Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 32,570 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,570 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ORIX worth $16,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

IX stock opened at $93.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.67. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $58.18 and a twelve month high of $94.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IX. TheStreet raised ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

